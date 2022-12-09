Fire in Shopping Mall in Moscow Region Extinguished - Emergency Services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Rescue teams have extinguished the fire that broke out in an OBI store in the Mega Khimki shopping mall in the Moscow Region, Sergey Poletykin, the chief of the Russian Emergency Ministry's local branch, said on Friday.

"We confirm that the fire was extinguished as of 10:45 a.m. (07:45 GMT)," Poletykin told reporters.

The official also said that the total area affected by the fire was estimated at 7,000 square meters (1.7 acres) and the area of the collapse at 5,000 square meters.

The damage from the fire could amount to 20-30 billion rubles ($321.1-$481.6 million), including the damage inflicted upon the cars parked nearby, the All-Russian Union of Insurers told Sputnik, adding that "record high" insurance pay-outs are anticipated.

One person was confirmed dead in the fire earlier in the day. Moscow Region prosecutor Sergey Zabaturin said that it was a mall employee.

"The investigation found that welding works not meeting safety requirements had been carried out in the mall ... which ultimately caused the ignition in the 17,000-square-meter store, as a result of which a security staffer was killed," the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow branch said on social media.

Arson was initially considered the main suspected cause of fire, but emergency services told Sputnik that this was ruled out in favor of "malfunction of electric systems and breach of fire safety regulations."