Fire In Shopping Mall Near Moscow Extinguished - Emergency Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The massive fire at a shopping mall in the Russian city of Balashikha in the Moscow Region has been extinguished, the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) told Sputnik.

The fire engulfed 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet) of a construction mall in Balashikha on Monday morning.

"At 12:15 p.m.

(09:15 GMT) the fire was extinguished," the press service said.

Earlier in the day, EMERCOM said that the fire was ignited by construction materials located near the mall and later passed on the first floor of the building. One employee was injured, with all the people inside the mall quickly evacuated.

The Moscow Region branch of Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the incident.

