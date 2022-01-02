UrduPoint.com

Fire In South Africa's Parliament Partially Localized - Minister Of Public Works

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The fire that broke out on Sunday morning in the South African parliament building in Cape Town has been partially localized, Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille told local media.

"We have the situation under control for now and will be continuing with the investigation as to the cause of the fire. For now, we have contained the fire in the chambers of the National Council of Provinces. The fire is currently in the National Assembly chambers," de Lille said as quoted by News24

De Lille said earlier on Sunday that the smoke from the National Assembly came from a fan pulling smoke from a nearby burning building.

The Cape Town Parliament complex consists of several buildings ” an old building dating back to the 19th century and new ones from the 1920s and 1980s that are used by the lower house.

In April, a major fire started near Cape Town, which engulfed the campus and the Cape Town University library. The fire was localized only on the fourth day.

