Fire in south India kills 6

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) At least six people died and a few others were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in India's southern state of Telangana, a local cop confirmed to Xinhua over phone on Monday.

The mishap occurred in the state capital Hyderabad late on Sunday night.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, and they were in stable condition.

According to media reports, the fire was doused and rescue work was completed.

There were around 20 people inside the building when the fire engulfed it. At least 11 people were rescued in an unconscious state, of whom six died instantly, said a senior official of the local fire department.

tv channels showed that the residents were rescued by fire department workers through a window.