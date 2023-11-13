Open Menu

Fire In South India Kills 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Fire in south India kills 6

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) At least six people died and a few others were injured when a fire broke out in a residential building in India's southern state of Telangana, a local cop confirmed to Xinhua over phone on Monday.

The mishap occurred in the state capital Hyderabad late on Sunday night.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital, and they were in stable condition.

According to media reports, the fire was doused and rescue work was completed.

There were around 20 people inside the building when the fire engulfed it. At least 11 people were rescued in an unconscious state, of whom six died instantly, said a senior official of the local fire department.

tv channels showed that the residents were rescued by fire department workers through a window.

Related Topics

India Injured Fire Died Hyderabad Colombian Peso Sunday Media TV

Recent Stories

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

16 minutes ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

2 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago

More Stories From World