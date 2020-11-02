UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire In Southern Moscow Spreads From Storage To Gas Station - Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Fire in Southern Moscow Spreads From Storage to Gas Station - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) A fire at the gas canister storage in the south of Moscow spread over to the nearby gas station, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"Because of earlier explosions at the storage, the fire spread to the gas station," the emergency service said.

There have been no reports of injured so far.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Moscow Gas

Recent Stories

Masood Khan demands economic sanctions on France o ..

19 minutes ago

UAE, Italy discuss parliamentary cooperation

26 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - Biden Holds Slim Leads in Key Swing ..

22 minutes ago

Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse With Gas Canisters in ..

22 minutes ago

UK Scientist Says Earlier COVID-19 Lockdown Would ..

31 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Afghan City of Lashkar Gah Kills 7 - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.