Fire In Southern Moscow Spreads From Storage To Gas Station - Emergency Service
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) A fire at the gas canister storage in the south of Moscow spread over to the nearby gas station, a representative of the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.
"Because of earlier explosions at the storage, the fire spread to the gas station," the emergency service said.
There have been no reports of injured so far.