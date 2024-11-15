Open Menu

Fire In Spanish Retirement Home Kills At Least 10

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Fire in Spanish retirement home kills at least 10

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted overnight in a retirement home in the northeastern Spanish town of Villafranca de Ebro killing at least 10 people, the emergency services said on Friday.

They did not provide further details in a post on X but Spanish media said there were 82 people inside when the blaze broke out at around 5:00 am (0400 GMT) due to unknown causes.

The mayor of the town, Volga Ramirez Gamiz, told reporters that the fire was concentrated in one room, but the smoke spread throughout the residence.

"Fortunately that room has a security door," which prevented the fire from spreading, she said.

The central government's representative in the Aragon region, Fernando Beltran, told reporters the causes of the deaths were under investigation but likely due to smoke inhalation.

The head of the Aragon government, Jorge Azcon, said he was "shocked" and was "suspending public engagements as a sign of mourning."

The Jardines de Villafranca residence was opened in 2008 as a home for the elderly but had recently specialised in elderly people with mental health problems.

du-ds/ach

X

Related Topics

Fire Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

2 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

14 hours ago
 Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capac ..

Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop

14 hours ago
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

14 hours ago
 England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for Sout ..

England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test

14 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15

14 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through pu ..

Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting

14 hours ago
 International Day for the Prevention of Fight aga ..

International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..

14 hours ago
 VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seiz ..

VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors

14 hours ago

More Stories From World