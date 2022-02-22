Fire in Syrian Hospital Kills 3 - Forensic Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) At least three people have died in the Syrian city of Aleppo in a fire at a local hospital, Hashem Shalash, the local head of forensic medicine, said on Tuesday.

"Three people, including two women, died of asphyxiation during a fire that broke out at dawn today at one of the units of Al Andalus hospital," Shalash told Syrian broadcaster Sham FM.

The Aleppo fire department currently believes that the fire was caused by a short circuit, its head was cited as saying.

The fire has since been extinguished, according to the report.