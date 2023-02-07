Fire in Turkish Port of Iskenderun Extinguished - Defense Ministry

A fire that spread to a significant part of the port of Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey has been extinguished, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) A fire that spread to a significant part of the port of Iskenderun in southeastern Turkey has been extinguished, the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire in the port area broke out on Monday evening in containers with cargo that capsized during the earthquake.

Now, the port is not working, as a result of the earthquake its infrastructure was damaged.

"The fire in the port of Iskenderun has been extinguished thanks to the efforts of the helicopters of the ground forces and the aircraft of the Turkish Air Force," the defense ministry said.