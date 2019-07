The fire, which spread from the territory of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow to an administrative building and a depot nearby, has been contained, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The fire , which spread from the territory of Thermal Power Plant 27 (TETs 27) in the town of Mytishchi near Moscow to an administrative building and a depot nearby, has been contained, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The fire has been contained," the ministry said without specifying the details.