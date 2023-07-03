Fire in Under-Repair Nightclub in Cambodia Leaves 8 Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Eight people have died in a fire at a nightclub under renovation in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported, citing police.

The fire broke out Saturday night on the fifth floor of the nightclub in Khan Tuol Kork district as workers were renovating the building's interior, the report said.

"Two more bodies were found in the scorched nightclub building Sunday morning, bringing the total number of the dead to eight," Phnom Penh municipal police spokesman San Sok Seiha told Xinhua on Sunday.

All the victims reportedly died of suffocation. The police spokesman said police had detained four people in the investigation, while a suspect had escaped.

According to Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), 454 fire accidents were reported in the country in 2022, leaving 42 people dead and 55 injured.