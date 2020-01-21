MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A fire in a one-story wooden building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia's Tomsk region has claimed the lives of nine people, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the morning, the confirmed number of deaths from the fire was six, but this figure has since been revised.

"As of 10:10 (03:10 GMT), the bodies of nine people have been discovered," the ministry stated on their website.