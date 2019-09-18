Fire Kills More Than 20 Children in Liberian Boarding School - Reports

Over 20 children have died as a result of a fire that broke out at an Islamic mission school in the Paynesville suburb, north of the Liberian capital of Monrovia, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Over 20 children have died as a result of a fire that broke out at an Islamic mission school in the Paynesville suburb, north of the Liberian capital of Monrovia media reported on Wednesday.

According to the African Star newspaper, the fire occurred late on Monday, when children were supposed to be reciting the Koran.

Fires are common in Liberia's cities due to poor building construction and the lack of emergency escapes, the newspaper reported.

"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved," Liberian President George Weah wrote on Twitter.

The police and local authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and identify the final death toll.