UrduPoint.com

Fire Near Musee D'Orsay In Paris Considered Extinguished - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Fire Near Musee d'Orsay in Paris Considered Extinguished - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The powerful blaze that broke out near Musee d'Orsay in Paris has been predominantly put out, French media report citing firefighters.

The fire was "considered extinguished" shortly after 10 p.m. (21:00 GMT on Sunday), a spokesperson for the Paris fire department said as quoted by the French La Depeche newspaper.

The spokesperson specified that there were "only a few residual hearths left" and still a lot of clearing work to do in order to avoid any resumption of fire.

Earlier, a rescue services spokesperson told Sputnik that a fire erupted in a four-story mansion under construction near Musee d'Orsay and the official residence of the German ambassador to France on Sunday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. According to the spokesperson, some construction materials possibly caught on fire.

There have been no casualties and no damage was done to any of the surrounding buildings, including the German ambassador's residence and the museum, which houses some of the most famous 19th century French art works.

Related Topics

Century Fire France German Paris Sunday Media P

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

23 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

1 day ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>