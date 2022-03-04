Fire Near Zaporizhzhia NPP Extinguished, No People Dead Or Injured - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was extinguished on Friday, with no people having been killed or injured, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.

"At 6:20 a.m. (04:20 GMT), the fire at a training center of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar was extinguished. There are no people dead or injured," the service said in its Telegram channel.