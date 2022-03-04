Fire Near Zaporizhzhia NPP Has Not Affected 'Essential Equipment' of Plant - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) has not affected its essential equipment, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"#Ukraine tells IAEA that fire at site of #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not affected 'essential' equipment, plant personnel taking mitigatory actions," the IAEA tweeted.