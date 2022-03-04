UrduPoint.com

Fire Near Zaporizhzhia NPP Localized To Over 21,000 Square Feet - State Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The fire near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was localized on Friday to 2,000 square meters (more than 21,000 square feet), the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said.

"At 5:55 a.m.

(03:55 GMT), the fire at a training center (with the size of 60 by 40 meters) of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the city of Enerhodar was localized to 2,000 square meters. Preliminarily, no people have been killed or injured," the service said in a statement.

