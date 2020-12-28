UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Occurred At Yuzhno-Yagunskoye Oil Field, No Casualties - Lukoil

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Fire Occurred at Yuzhno-Yagunskoye Oil Field, No Casualties - Lukoil

A gas compressor station caught fire at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye oil field in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, there were no casualties and threats to nearby production and social facilities, Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A gas compressor station caught fire at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye oil field in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, there were no casualties and threats to nearby production and social facilities, Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Monday.

"According to the information of the territorial production enterprise Kogalymneftegaz, a gas compressor station caught fire at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye field. The forces of the main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra were involved in the fire extinguishing. There are no casualties. There is no threat to nearby industrial and social facilities," the statement says.

The causes of the incident will be determined upon completion of the fire extinguishing at the facility, it added.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Oil Enterprise Gas

Recent Stories

Du Plessis, South Africa punish injury-hit Sri Lan ..

28 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa ..

26 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Rejoins Socialist Party Amid ..

32 seconds ago

Maryam's dream to become Prime Minister will never ..

33 seconds ago

DG PITB visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

35 seconds ago

German care home workers given five times vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.