Fire Occurred at Yuzhno-Yagunskoye Oil Field, No Casualties - Lukoil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) A gas compressor station caught fire at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye oil field in Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug-Yugra, there were no casualties and threats to nearby production and social facilities, Russian oil giant Lukoil said on Monday.

"According to the information of the territorial production enterprise Kogalymneftegaz, a gas compressor station caught fire at the Yuzhno-Yagunskoye field. The forces of the main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra were involved in the fire extinguishing. There are no casualties. There is no threat to nearby industrial and social facilities," the statement says.

The causes of the incident will be determined upon completion of the fire extinguishing at the facility, it added.