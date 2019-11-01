A fire occurred at the Olcha mine owned by the Polymetal company in Russia's Far Eastern Magadan Region, 15 people have been evacuated, a regional emergency service spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A fire occurred at the Olcha mine owned by the Polymetal company in Russia 's Far Eastern Magadan Region, 15 people have been evacuated, a regional emergency service spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"A fire at the Omolon Gold Mining Company's mine occurred at a depth of nearly 400 meters. A total of 15 miners were evacuated to the surface," the spokesman said.

He said the operation of the mine was suspended.