Fire Occurs At Mine In Russia's Far East, 15 Miners Brought To Surface -Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:39 PM

Fire Occurs at Mine in Russia's Far East, 15 Miners Brought to Surface -Emergency Services

A fire occurred at the Olcha mine owned by the Polymetal company in Russia's Far Eastern Magadan Region, 15 people have been evacuated, a regional emergency service spokesman told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) A fire occurred at the Olcha mine owned by the Polymetal company in Russia's Far Eastern Magadan Region, 15 people have been evacuated, a regional emergency service spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

"A fire at the Omolon Gold Mining Company's mine occurred at a depth of nearly 400 meters. A total of 15 miners were evacuated to the surface," the spokesman said.

He said the operation of the mine was suspended.

