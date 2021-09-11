UrduPoint.com

Fire Occurs At South African Thermal Power Plant Near Johannesburg - Operator

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:31 PM

A fire has occurred at a large thermal power plant near the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, the Eskom energy company, the plant's owner and operator, said on Saturday

A fire has occurred at a large thermal power plant near the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, the Eskom energy company, the plant's owner and operator, said on Saturday.

"Kendal Power Station's Unit 1 tripped at 03:44 [a.m. local time, 01:44 GMT] on 11 September 2021 due to a failure of the generator transformer.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined that the generator transformer had caught fire," the company said on Twitter.

The fire damaged cables to the main cooling water system on the western side of the station. Specialists turned off Units 2 and 3 as they depressurized. All personnel was safely evacuated, no one was injured, the statement specified.

The company said that it would continue its investigation to determine the root cause of the incident, mentioning that the incident will affect the power supply in the country.

