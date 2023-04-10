Fire Occurs Inside Faith Lutheran Church in Massachusetts - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A fire has erupted inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Cambridge Fire Department said.

"Structure fire, building at 3XX Broadway/Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA," the fire department informed on Twitter on Sunday.

According to US media reports, local authorities said the church was empty when the fire started.

Boston 25 news reported that, according to the church's website, Easter services took place in the building in the morning, while the fire broke out in the afternoon on Sunday.

There have been no reports of injuries.