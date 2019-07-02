Fire on Board Russian Deep-Sea Research Submersible Kills 14 Submariners

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A fire on board a Russian research deep-sea submersible on July 1 killed 14 submariners, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the fire on board the submersible has been put out by the crew. The vessel has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base.

The ministry also said that an investigation into the accident had been launched. It is led by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov.

