Fire on Board Russian Deep-Sea Research Submersible Kills 14 Submariners

A fire on board a Russian research deep-sea submersible on July 1 killed 14 submariners, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A fire on board Russian research deep-sea submersible on July 1 killed 14 submariners, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"On July 1, a fire broke out in the Russian territorial waters on a research deep-sea submersible designed to study the near bed and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy ...

Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the fire on board the submersible has been put out by the crew. The vessel has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base.

The ministry also said that an investigation into the accident had been launched. It is led by Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov.