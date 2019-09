(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Thirty-four people have been killed as fire hit a boat off the Ventura County coast in California, KTLA broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Ventura County Fire Department.

According to Los Angeles coastal guard, rescue teams are heading to the site, several crew members have been saved, and evacuation continues.