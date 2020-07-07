UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire On Cargo Ship In Southern Iranian Port Extinguished - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 01:19 AM

Fire on Cargo Ship in Southern Iranian Port Extinguished - Authorities

Firefighters have extinguished a fire on a container ship in a southern Iranian port, Hojjat Khosravi, a spokesman of the Bushehr province's ports and maritime organization, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Firefighters have extinguished a fire on a container ship in a southern Iranian port, Hojjat Khosravi, a spokesman of the Bushehr province's ports and maritime organization, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a cargo vessel was reported to have caught fire at the province's Mohammad Ameri port.

"Per the received report, the fire on a trade cargo ship in the Mohammad Ameri port has been put out," Khosravi said in a statement.

According to Khosravi, it took four hours to localize and extinguish the fire, which did not bring any casualties. The authorities are looking into the causes of the blaze and assessing the damage it inflicted.

Related Topics

Fire

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

2 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

3 hours ago

Israel's Netanyahu Says Launch of Ofek-16 Spy Sate ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Sees No Reason to Trust US Claim It Could R ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry concerned ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.