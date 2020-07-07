Fire on Cargo Ship in Southern Iranian Port Extinguished - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Firefighters have extinguished a fire on a container ship in a southern Iranian port, Hojjat Khosravi, a spokesman of the Bushehr province's ports and maritime organization, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Firefighters have extinguished a fire on a container ship in a southern Iranian port, Hojjat Khosravi, a spokesman of the Bushehr province's ports and maritime organization, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a cargo vessel was reported to have caught fire at the province's Mohammad Ameri port.

"Per the received report, the fire on a trade cargo ship in the Mohammad Ameri port has been put out," Khosravi said in a statement.

According to Khosravi, it took four hours to localize and extinguish the fire, which did not bring any casualties. The authorities are looking into the causes of the blaze and assessing the damage it inflicted.