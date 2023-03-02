Fire on Ferry Carrying Cars Injures at Least 30 People in Turkey - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A fire has engulfed a ferry carrying cars to the Turkish city of Tekirdag, injuring 30 people, media reported on Thursday.

At least 30 passengers were provided with medical assistance after inhaling combustion products on board the ferry, which was en route from Bandirma to Tekirdag, Turkish news agency IHA reported.

The report said that the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

The vessel and the cars were severely damaged, it added.