UrduPoint.com

Fire On Ferry Carrying Cars Injures At Least 30 People In Turkey - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Fire on Ferry Carrying Cars Injures at Least 30 People in Turkey - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A fire has engulfed a ferry carrying cars to the Turkish city of Tekirdag, injuring 30 people, media reported on Thursday.

At least 30 passengers were provided with medical assistance after inhaling combustion products on board the ferry, which was en route from Bandirma to Tekirdag, Turkish news agency IHA reported.

The report said that the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

The vessel and the cars were severely damaged, it added.

Related Topics

Fire Tekirdag Media From

Recent Stories

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space s ..

UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in G20 Foreign Ministers&#039; Meeting in India

20 minutes ago
 Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for th ..

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Ramee ..

53 minutes ago
 OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

55 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.