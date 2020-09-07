UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire On MT New Diamond Tanker Off Sri Lanka Coast Completely Extinguished - Navy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:20 AM

Fire on MT New Diamond Tanker Off Sri Lanka Coast Completely Extinguished - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The fire on board MT New Diamond, a supertanker transporting a large supply of crude oil across the Indian Ocean, was completely extinguished following three days of hard effort by the Sri Lankan military and other stakeholders, Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release on Monday.

The tanker reported distress last Thursday on its way from Kuwait to India with a cargo of 270,000 metric tons of crude oil. The fire purportedly started with an explosion in the boiler in the vessel's engine room. Extinguishing the fire were Sri Lanka's navy and air force and India's navy and coast guard. Russia also sent two ships, which at a time were engaged in joint Russian-Indian naval drills nearby in the Andaman Sea, to provide emergency assistance to the distressed tanker.

"Although the fire has now been completely doused, there is a possibility of a recurrence of the fire due to the high temperature inside the ship and environmental influences. Therefore, Sri Lanka Navy is on high alert and is ready for any emergency," the press release read.

The interior of the rescued ship will now be inspected by a team of Indian navy and salvage specialists, according to the press release.

Additionally, a team of 10 UK and Dutch experts have arrived in Sri Lanka to assess the damage that the vessel endured, the Sri Lankan navy said.

Related Topics

India Fire Sri Lanka Russia Kuwait Oil Alert United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

8 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

8 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

9 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

10 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.