Fire On Passenger Ship In Philippines Claims Lives Of At Least 12 People - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) At least 12 people, including three children, have died after a fire started on a passenger ship off the coast of Basilan province in the southern Philippines, Philippine media reported on Thursday, citing Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman.
The ship was carrying about 200 passengers when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island on Wednesday night, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.
The report added that most of the passengers were rescued, with 14 people being hospitalized.