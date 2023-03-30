Fire on Passenger Ship in Philippines Claims Lives of at Least 12 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) At least 12 people, including three children, have died after a fire started on a passenger ship off the coast of Basilan province in the southern Philippines, Philippine media reported on Thursday, citing Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman.

The ship was carrying about 200 passengers when it caught fire off Baluk-Baluk Island on Wednesday night, the ABS-CBN broadcaster reported.

The report added that most of the passengers were rescued, with 14 people being hospitalized.