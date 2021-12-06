Fire On Power Plant Premises In Northern China Leaves At Least 8 People Dead - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) At least eight people died when a fire broke out at the Mingtai Power Plant in China's northern Shanxi Province, Chinese media report.
The fire occurred at an employees' housing unit on Monday, CGTN said. The cause of the fire remains unclear.
At least eight people died and five others were injured. An investigation is underway.
The Mingtai Power Plant is located in Shouyang County.