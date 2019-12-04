The fire on board a Russian trawler off the northern Norwegian port city of the Batsfjord in the Finnmark county has been extinguished, local police said on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The fire on board a Russian trawler off the northern Norwegian port city of the Batsfjord in the Finnmark county has been extinguished, local police said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Finnmark police said that fire broke out at the galley of a Russian trawler near the Neptun dock of Batsfjord.

The crew reportedly was evacuated, and firefighters and medical staff were sent to the scene.

"Report that the fire on board the Russian trawler had been extinguished was received at about 7:20 a.m. local time [06:20 GMT]," the Finnmark police said on Twitter.

The name of the vessel has not been specified.