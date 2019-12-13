UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire On Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Extinguished - United Shipbuilding Corporation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

Fire on Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov Extinguished - United Shipbuilding Corporation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The fire on Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov has been extinguished, and a commission is working to establish the circumstances and the consequences of the incident, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik on Friday.

The fire hit Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in Russia's northern city of Murmansk for repairs, during welding works on Thursday. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and over 10 others injured.

"The fire on Admiral Kuznetsov was extinguished on Friday, at around 8.00 a.m. [local time, 05:00 GMT]. A commission, which includes USC Vice-President Vladimir Korolev, is currently working aboard the vessel to establish the reasons behind the fire and its consequences," Rakhmanov said.

He added that he was receiving reports from the commission every hour.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Vladimir Putin Murmansk From

Recent Stories

Agha Siraj Durrani allowed bail in assets beyond m ..

19 minutes ago

UK Public to Remain Deeply Divided After General E ..

22 minutes ago

UK election: pro-EU Lib Dems to elect new leader

22 minutes ago

Centurion Labuschagne out as Kiwi bowlers battle h ..

22 minutes ago

Russian aircraft carrier fire extinguished

22 minutes ago

Four policemen injured in hand grenade attack, out ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.