MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The fire on Russia's only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov has been extinguished, and a commission is working to establish the circumstances and the consequences of the incident, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, told Sputnik on Friday.

The fire hit Admiral Kuznetsov, docked in Russia's northern city of Murmansk for repairs, during welding works on Thursday. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and over 10 others injured.

"The fire on Admiral Kuznetsov was extinguished on Friday, at around 8.00 a.m. [local time, 05:00 GMT]. A commission, which includes USC Vice-President Vladimir Korolev, is currently working aboard the vessel to establish the reasons behind the fire and its consequences," Rakhmanov said.

He added that he was receiving reports from the commission every hour.