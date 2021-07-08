Fire on Ship in Port of Dubai Brought Under Control - Authorities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) A fire on a ship in the Dubai port of Jebel Ali, which was caused by an explosion in one of the containers on Wednesday night, was brought under control, no one was injured in the incident, the emirate's authorities said.

