At least nine people died and three others were injured in a fire outbreak at a clothes warehouse on Wednesday in India's Ahmedabad, the city's fire and rescue service said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) At least nine people died and three others were injured in a fire outbreak at a clothes warehouse on Wednesday in India's Ahmedabad, the city's fire and rescue service said.

"A fire broke out in a warehouse in an industrial block near the Torrent power station in Ganeshnagar [neighborhood].

The fire was so intense that people could not even get out of the warehouse," the fire and rescue service said.

At least 10 workers were inside the warehouse at the time of the accident. According to preliminary estimates, a short circuit or a lit cigarette might have caused the fire.

More than 20 fire trucks and 50 firefighters were deployed to the scene. The rescue service said that the death toll was likely to increase.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered his condolences to the families of the victims.