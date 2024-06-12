Open Menu

Fire Outbreaks In Brazil's Pantanal Surge By 974% In 2024

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 2024

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The number of fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, increased by more than 950% compared to the last year.

The number of fires from the start of the year to June 9 has increased by 935% over the same period last year, according to figures from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

As of June 4, there had been 978 fire outbreaks, compared to 91 in 2023.

This year, the number is the second highest in the last 15 years, trailing only 2020 when 2,135 outbreaks were reported.

In 2020, approximately 30% of the biome in Pantanal was consumed by fires.

The Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland, covering over 42 million acres (about 17 million hectares).

Related Topics

Fire World Same Brazil June 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election pet ..

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

14 minutes ago
 PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Go ..

PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..

55 minutes ago
 Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

2 hours ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

4 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

4 hours ago
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

9 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

23 hours ago

More Stories From World