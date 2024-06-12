Fire Outbreaks In Brazil's Pantanal Surge By 974% In 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The number of fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, increased by more than 950% compared to the last year.
The number of fires from the start of the year to June 9 has increased by 935% over the same period last year, according to figures from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
As of June 4, there had been 978 fire outbreaks, compared to 91 in 2023.
This year, the number is the second highest in the last 15 years, trailing only 2020 when 2,135 outbreaks were reported.
In 2020, approximately 30% of the biome in Pantanal was consumed by fires.
The Pantanal is the largest tropical wetland, covering over 42 million acres (about 17 million hectares).
