UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Raging In Central Portugal Since Saturday Under Control - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:49 PM

Fire Raging in Central Portugal Since Saturday Under Control - Reports

Firefighters have managed to contain a fire raging in central Portugal for several days, the country's Lusa news agency reported on Monday, citing the Portuguese National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Firefighters have managed to contain a fire raging in central Portugal for several days, the country's Lusa news agency reported on Monday, citing the Portuguese National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the central municipality of Oleiros. It has since spread to neighboring territories and some local residents were evacuated. More than 850 firefighters, 270 vehicles, as well as 14 helicopters and airplanes, are involved in the extinguishing effort.

On Saturday, a fire engine crashed killing one firefighter and injuring seven others.

According to the news agency, the firefighters managed to contain the fire by 07:00 GMT. Meanwhile, there are still some sites where the fire is active.

Preliminary estimates found that the fire covered an area of 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres), the news agency reported, adding that the authorities introduced a 48-hour alert on Monday due to an increased risk of a rural fire.

Related Topics

Fire Vehicles Alert Portugal

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

3 hours ago

Anti Corruption Establishment retrieves 53 Kanal s ..

2 minutes ago

Flour being supplied in KP as per Govt quota: Dire ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.