Fire Raging in Central Portugal Since Saturday Under Control - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Firefighters have managed to contain a fire raging in central Portugal for several days, the country's Lusa news agency reported on Monday, citing the Portuguese National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.

The fire broke out on Saturday in the central municipality of Oleiros. It has since spread to neighboring territories and some local residents were evacuated. More than 850 firefighters, 270 vehicles, as well as 14 helicopters and airplanes, are involved in the extinguishing effort.

On Saturday, a fire engine crashed killing one firefighter and injuring seven others.

According to the news agency, the firefighters managed to contain the fire by 07:00 GMT. Meanwhile, there are still some sites where the fire is active.

Preliminary estimates found that the fire covered an area of 6,000 hectares (14,826 acres), the news agency reported, adding that the authorities introduced a 48-hour alert on Monday due to an increased risk of a rural fire.