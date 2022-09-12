UrduPoint.com

Fire Reported At Ukraine's Kharkiv Combined Heat Power Plant

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) A fire has erupted at the Kharkiv TEC-5, one of Ukraine's largest combined heat and power plants, Ukrainian media report.

A video of the fire was circulated by Ukrainian media, including the Strana.ua online news outlet, on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that blackouts were reported in at least four Ukrainian regions as well as in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). "A total blackout in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, a partial one in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukrainian newspaper Vesti reported on Sunday that power had been cut to the central Ukrainian regions of Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, and to Sumy and Kharkiv further east.

A Sputnik correspondent in Donetsk said that there were no problems with electricity, phone connection, or the internet. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on social media that power had been restored in Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

