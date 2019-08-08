Fire Starts at Residence of Former President of Kyrgyzstan - Reports

(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A fire erupted Thursday at the residence of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who has been under siege by security forces south of the capital Bishkek , local media said.

Smoke rising from Atambayev's home in the village of Koy Tash could be seen from afar, the 24.kg news website said.

The residence has been cordoned off by riot police.

The office of the ex-president has told Sputnik that police tried to storm the building but were repelled by Atambayev's supporters, who canceled a rally in Bishkek earlier in the day to defend the residence.

Atambayev, who was succeeded by his protege, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in 2017, evaded arrest on corruption charges during another raid on Wednesday night. His supporters took up arms to defend the former president. A standoff between security forces and Atambayev's supporters injured 52 people, including a journalist. One officer was killed.