Fire-Stricken Russian Trawler To Be Towed To Norway's Bergen - Reports

Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:31 PM

Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik, which caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso in September and then capsized and partially sunk, will be towed to Norway's southwestern coastal city of Bergen, the Norwegian News Agency (NTB) reported on Thursday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Russian fishing trawler Bukhta Naezdnik, which caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso in September and then capsized and partially sunk, will be towed to Norway's southwestern coastal city of Bergen, the Norwegian news Agency (NTB) reported on Thursday.

Last month, it was reported that the trawler's transfer was scheduled for the end of December, but it was canceled.

According to the media outlet, the towing resumed at around 2.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The works on lifting the vessel at the port of Tromso began in early December. Bukhta Naezdnik is being pulled by two tugboats, the NTB reported.

On September 25, the Norwegian police received a report that the trawler, berthed at a harbor in Tromso for technical maintenance and crew change, had caught fire. All the 29 crew members had been evacuated.

