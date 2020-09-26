Fire threatens Athens suburb

A fire broke out on Saturday at a forested area in a southeastern suburb of Athens, at the foot of Mount Imitos, officials said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :A fire broke out on Saturday at a forested area in a southeastern suburb of Athens, at the foot of Mount Imitos, officials said.

More than 60 firefighters backed by 22 fire engines, five water-bombing helicopters and an airplane tackled the blaze near the residential Vyronas suburb with high winds hampering their efforts.

Wildfires are a yearly challenge for Greece during the dry summer season, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Two years ago, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mati, near Athens, in Greece's worst fire disaster.