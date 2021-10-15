Fire, tobacco and spirits: Venezuelans fight Covid with ritual

(@FahadShabbir)

With a single kick, Victor Medina collapses a burning pyre, then crosses the smouldering embers in his bare feet

He walks purposefully with a distant gaze, while embodying an indigenous spirit during a ritual on Mount Sorte in northwestern Venezuela dedicated to ending the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medina grabs a burning branch and slaps it against his head, which is adorned with a feathered headdress.

He takes another smouldering branch and bites it without flinching.

As he strides around the ceremonial enclosure, Medina is followed by Jeancarlos Liscano, who spits mouthfuls of liquor at him.

"Come on!" Liscano shouts during the "dance by candlelight" on the slopes of the mountain in Yaracuy state, where, according to tradition, a goddess called Maria Lionza appeared.

"We do it to honor the queen ... in particular so that she delivers us from this pandemic," 40-year-old teacher Liscano told AFP before himself striding over the fire.

Every October 12, known in Venezuela as the Day of Indigenous Resistance, thousands of believers descend on this wild epicenter of Venezuelan spiritism and santeria to worship the image of the goddess, who is represented atop a tapir.

Coronavirus restrictions meant only around 20 local residents were allowed to take part in 2020.

Authorities allowed the masses to return this year, although the crippling economic crisis that has left the country with the world's largest proven oil reserves facing fuel shortages meant the numbers were significantly down on previous years.

Two of Medina's ritual dance companions died of Covid.

"Today we're paying our respects to them," said the 33-year-old baker.

Smoking tobacco, he prepares to invoke the Cacique Tiuna, a native chief that lived 500 years ago.