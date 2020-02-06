UrduPoint.com
Fire Traps About 130 People In Mine In Northern Sweden - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Fire Traps About 130 People in Mine in Northern Sweden - Reports

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Approximately 130 people are trapped in the Garpenberg mine in northern Sweden due to a fire, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Boliden mining company, which owns the mine.

At the same time, Swedish police data, cited by the Sveriges Television broadcaster, says that there are currently from 70 to 80 people in the mine.

"There is a smoke emission as equipment got on fire 852 kilometers [529 miles] underground. We are acting according to the instructions, so all employees are in a shelter, and emergency services are working on site," Jenny Gotthardsson, the mine's representative told reporters.

The mine is equipped with 46 shelters, which have enough oxygen to last 239 people for eight hours.

