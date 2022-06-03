UrduPoint.com

Firearm Suicides Among US Youth At Highest Level In 20 Years - Everytown For Guns Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Firearm Suicides Among US Youth at Highest Level in 20 Years - Everytown for Guns Safety

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022)   More US youths are committing suicide with firearms than at any point in the past 20 years as gun sales in the country reach "unprecedented" levels, a new report from the gun safety group Everytown for Gun Safety said on Thursday.

"Firearm suicide is having a devastating impact on American youth. Over the past decade, the firearm suicide rate among young people has increased faster than among any other age group," researchers said in the report. "Today, youth firearm suicide has reached its highest rate in more than 20 years."

The report noted that the dramatic increase in firearm suicides among youths coincides with "an unprecedented surge in gun sales in the US."  People in the US bought around 22 million guns in 2020, following almost 19 million gun purchases in 2021.

"Roughly 30 million American children now live in homes with firearms ” up 7 million since 2015," the report said.

The researchers also expressed concern that the firearm suicide rate will continue to rise because the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened a sense of loneliness and anxiety among young people.

Gun safety advocates, experts and researchers contend that all suicides, including suicides caused by a firearm can be prevented.

"We know that removing access to firearms, a particularly lethal means, is the easiest and quickest intervention," the report said. "We can save lives by implementing policies that limit easy and immediate access to firearms, increasing awareness of suicide risk factors, improving access to culturally appropriate mental health care, and supporting America's youth."

The vast majority of youth suicides by firearm happen in or near a home, and more than 80 percent of such incidents involved a gun which belonged to one of that young person's family members, the report noted.

Everytown said possible solutions to the rash of firearm suicides include limiting easy and immediate access to firearms and encouraging gun owners to securely storing their guns.

The experts also advocated red flag laws, which would allow relatives to identify a person at risk and prevent them from having guns; a waiting period between purchase and possession of a gun; and permit-to-purchase laws, which along with background checks, would include prohibitions blocking those who are not legally allowed to own a gun.

Related Topics

Suicide Young 2015 2020 Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file s ..

Special Committee of Cabinet deliberates to file sedition case against Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago
 Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summi ..

Latvia Invites Canada, Ukraine to Three Seas Summit in Riga - Foreign Affairs Of ..

1 hour ago
 UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set o ..

UN Official Says NPT Parties Should Agree to Set of Measures to Reduce Risk of N ..

1 hour ago
 US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control ..

US House Judiciary Committee Considers Gun Control Package After Series of Mass ..

1 hour ago
 Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum p ..

Govt takes inevitable decision, raises petroleum prices to strike deal with IMF: ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue ..

US, Russia Need to Return to Arms Control Dialogue at First Opportunity - UN Off ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.