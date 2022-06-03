Firearm Suicides Among US Youth at Highest Level in 20 Years - Everytown for Guns Safety

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) More US youths are committing suicide with firearms than at any point in the past 20 years as gun sales in the country reach "unprecedented" levels, a new report from the gun safety group Everytown for Gun Safety said on Thursday.

"Firearm suicide is having a devastating impact on American youth. Over the past decade, the firearm suicide rate among young people has increased faster than among any other age group," researchers said in the report. "Today, youth firearm suicide has reached its highest rate in more than 20 years."

The report noted that the dramatic increase in firearm suicides among youths coincides with "an unprecedented surge in gun sales in the US." People in the US bought around 22 million guns in 2020, following almost 19 million gun purchases in 2021.

"Roughly 30 million American children now live in homes with firearms ” up 7 million since 2015," the report said.

The researchers also expressed concern that the firearm suicide rate will continue to rise because the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened a sense of loneliness and anxiety among young people.

Gun safety advocates, experts and researchers contend that all suicides, including suicides caused by a firearm can be prevented.

"We know that removing access to firearms, a particularly lethal means, is the easiest and quickest intervention," the report said. "We can save lives by implementing policies that limit easy and immediate access to firearms, increasing awareness of suicide risk factors, improving access to culturally appropriate mental health care, and supporting America's youth."

The vast majority of youth suicides by firearm happen in or near a home, and more than 80 percent of such incidents involved a gun which belonged to one of that young person's family members, the report noted.

Everytown said possible solutions to the rash of firearm suicides include limiting easy and immediate access to firearms and encouraging gun owners to securely storing their guns.

The experts also advocated red flag laws, which would allow relatives to identify a person at risk and prevent them from having guns; a waiting period between purchase and possession of a gun; and permit-to-purchase laws, which along with background checks, would include prohibitions blocking those who are not legally allowed to own a gun.