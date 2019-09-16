UrduPoint.com
Firearms May Be Included In Orel Spacecraft Survival Kit - Russian Space Agency

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Firearms could possibly be included in the emergency survival kit of Russia's next-generation Orel spacecraft, a spokesperson of the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The survival kit for the next-generation Orel cargo spacecraft will be built in the later stages of it [spacecraft's] development," the spokesperson said, adding that Roscosmos is "considering [different] options" when it comes to including firearms in the emergency kit.

The new manned Orel spacecraft will deliver people and cargo to a low Earth orbit, as well as to the Moon. Its crew will include up to four people and the ship will be able to remain in orbit for a maximum of 30 days, in automated flight mode, and up to a year as part of a space station system.

The first Orel launch is planned for 2025.

