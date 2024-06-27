Firebomb Wounds Police Officer Outside Top Greek Judge's Home
Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A police officer guarding the home of Greece's top judge was wounded in a firebomb attack Thursday in an Athens suburb, state agency ANA said.
Greece's anti-terror squad was investigating the incident outside the residence of Supreme Court president Ioanna Klapa that left the officer with second-degree burns to his face and hand, the agency reported.
Klapa was one of the chief investigative magistrates in a landmark trial in 2020 of neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn that saw heavy sentences handed down to leading members.
The officer was in a squad car that was also damaged in the attack, ANA said.
Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis condemned the attack and said the swift arrest of those responsible was an "absolute priority" for authorities.
