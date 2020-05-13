UrduPoint.com
Fired Health Chief To Tell Congress US Missed Warning Signs On Coronavirus - Testimony

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) ignored warnings it was given in January to prepare for the novel coronavirus pandemic, fired Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) chief Rick Bright will tell Congress on Thursday, according to his published testimony.

"In January of this year, I pushed for our government to obtain virus samples from China and to secure more funding for BARDA to be able to get started quickly on the development of critical medical countermeasures," Bright said.

However, the HHS leadership headed by Acting Secretary Alex Azar was dismissive about the predictions, which Bright described as "dire," and they were unwilling to act with the urgency that the situation required, Bright said.

"Understanding that the United States had a critical shortage of necessary supplies and PPE [Personal Protective Equipment] to deal with a pandemic, in January, February and March, 2020, I pushed HHS to ramp up US production of masks, respirators and other critical supplies, such as medicine, syringes and swabs," Bright said.

However, Bright's urgency was dismissed and he was cut out of key high-level meetings to combat the pandemic, and he faced hostility and marginalization from HHS officials, according to the testimony.

