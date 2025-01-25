Fired IT Worker Partly Shuts Down British Museum
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 09:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The British Museum said it had closed a number of exhibits after a fired IT contractor "shut down" some of its systems, in one of several unrelated incidents targeting European museums on Saturday.
The London venue, one of the UK capital's biggest tourist draws and best known for housing the Rosetta Stone and the Parthenon Marbles, said police had arrested the suspect.
"An IT contractor who was dismissed last week trespassed into the museum and shut down several of our systems," a museum spokesman said.
"We are working hard to get the museum back to being fully operational but with regret our temporary exhibitions have been closed today and will remain so over the weekend."
Meanwhile in the Netherlands, the Drents Museum in Assen said it was closed for the weekend after robbers used explosives to break in and steal three antique bracelets and a gold helmet.
Police were alerted to an explosion early Saturday, with the thieves stealing the golden helmet of Cotofenesti, dating from the mid-fifth century BC, the museum said on its website.
The helmet -- the centrepiece of a temporary exhibition -- was on loan from Romania's National History Museum in Bucharest.
And in Paris, the world-famous Orsay Museum was forced to disable its own ticketing system for several hours Friday after falling victim to a fraudulent scheme involving "mirror sites", it told AFP Saturday.
The museum, home to works by Vincent van Gogh and other master painters, was alerted Friday that visitors trying to buy tickets online were being redirected without realising it to bogus ticket sales websites.
After suspending online ticketing services for some of Friday, operations were back to normal Saturday, it said.
