WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a press conference on Friday.

"I'm here to announce that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is in custody," Freeman said. "Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's office with murder and with manslaughter."

Freeman added that the other former police officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest are also under investigation and charges against them are anticipated.