Fired US Federal Worker In Need Of Releasing Steam? Try The Internet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A spoon emoji, a subreddit, a viral song: US federal workers are finding sweet succor in the bosom of the internet as President Donald Trump takes an ax to their jobs.
Some have lost their entire income, others have been let go only to be rehired, and yet more have been teetering on the brink for weeks.
On the popular internet forum Reddit, where users, often Americans, share and rank advice and questions in communities called subreddits, a "fednews" group is among the most active -- in the top one percent of subreddits with 550,000 users.
With identities hidden behind usernames, employees impart suggestions and grapple with solutions as the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is run by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk, whittles away at the federal workforce.
"I have 0900 EST meeting today with a lawyer who specializes in Federal law and government worker rights," one user posted.
"Give me any questions you have and if don't have it already ill try to include in my time. Just paid for one hour."
Another user simply shared a sense of despair when the unthinkable finally happened: "After being anxious for weeks, I was fired today."
