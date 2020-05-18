UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fired US State Department Inspector General Investigated Pompeo's Work Conduct - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:00 AM

Fired US State Department Inspector General Investigated Pompeo's Work Conduct - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US Department of State Inspector General Steve Linick, who was dismissed form his job last week, was investigating into whether State Secretary Mike Pompeo made employees run personal errands for him, such as walk his dog, pick up laundry and make restaurant reservations, media in the United States reported on Monday.

Last Friday, US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Congress saying he no longer had "fullest confidence" in Linick in his professional capacity as inspector general. In the US, informing Congress is the first step toward firing an executive official 30 days prior to the scheduled dismissal.

According to NBC news, citing two congressional officials assigned to different committees, Linick was underway with an investigation into allegations that Pompeo made a staffer ” a political appointee working as a staff assistant ” run domestic chores for him, such as walk a family dog, pick up dry cleaning and make dinner reservations for the state secretary and his wife.

The officials were further cited as saying that they were working to learn whether Linick may have had other ongoing investigations into Pompeo.

This is not the first incidence of the US Secretary of State being alleged in using employees paid by taxpayers' money to run personal tasks. Last year, CNN reported about an investigation by congressional Democrats into a whistleblower's complaint that Pomeo made diplomatic security agents run similar chores.

On Saturday, the chairman of the US House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel said that an investigation would be launched into Linick's firing to determine whether it was retaliation for his inquiry into Pompeo.

Linick headed the oversight of Washington's diplomatic arm since his appointment in 2013 by former president Barack Obama. Stephen Akard, director of the Office of Foreign Missions, will serve as acting head of the Inspector General's office in the interim, per Trump's recommendation.

Related Topics

Firing Barack Obama Washington Trump Wife Job United States Money May Democrats Congress Family Media Allied Rental Modarba Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 May 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

11 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

12 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.