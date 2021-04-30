UrduPoint.com
Firefight On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Stopped - Kyrgyz Border Service

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Firefight on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Stopped - Kyrgyz Border Service

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The firefight on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has stopped, the Kyrgyz State Border Service told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In the area of the incident, the firefight has been stopped.

Units and formations of the border service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, deployed in the Batken region, together with local authorities, units of security and law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to prevent further escalation of the situation," the statement says.

