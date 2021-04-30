UrduPoint.com
Firefight Resumed On Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:02 PM

Firefight Resumed on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

The firefight resumed on Friday in Kyrgyzstan's south-western Leilek district bordering Tajikistan after the sides agreed to a ceasefire last night, the Kyrgyz news agency reported, citing the police department of the Batken region

The firefight resumed on Friday in Kyrgyzstan's south-western Leilek district bordering Tajikistan after the sides agreed to a ceasefire last night, the Kyrgyz news agency reported, citing the police department of the Batken region.

According to the agency, the shooting has been going on for about an hour.

