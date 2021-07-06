Firefighter Dies in Bangkok Chemical Plant Blaze

A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter died and at least 29 people were injured in a massive fire at a chemical factory south of Bangkok, Thai media reported on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) A 19-year-old volunteer firefighter died and at least 29 people were injured in a massive fire at a chemical factory south of Bangkok, Thai media reported on Monday.

A huge blast tore through the foam and plastics plant Ming Dih Chemical Co overnight. A fire was burning throughout Monday.

The Thai public broadcaster PBS said several firefighters had been trapped by fire that reignited at a site that was deemed relatively safe, killing one young man. Three others were burned.

People were evacuated within a 5 kilometer radius (3.1 miles). After the firefighter's death the authorities recalled all rescuers. Russian-made Ka-32 helicopters were seen dropping water on the fire.